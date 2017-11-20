Kentucky Corrections Department names hostage team commander

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections has a new state commander for its Hostage Negotiation Team.

Interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Erwin says Stefany Hughes assumed her new role Nov. 9.

Hughes joined the department as a classification and treatment officer at Northpoint Training Center in 2006. She worked in Internal Affairs there, interviewing staff and writing and tracking disciplinary reports stemming from a disturbance at the facility in 2009.

The agency said in a news release that Hughes was asked to join the Hostage Negotiation Team the same year and graduated from the first FBI basic academy in 2010.

She later became unit administrator and moved to Blackburn Correctional Complex. After another promotion, she returned to Northpoint and acted as Hostage Negotiation Team regional commander for the central region.

