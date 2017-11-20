Warning from sheriff and state's attorney on Thanksgiving holiday drinking and driving

Don't drink and drive. That's the warning from Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel and Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmunds.

Beginning with the night before Thanksgiving, the long holiday weekend is statistically the most deadly holiday on the nation's highways. Over 800 people died in alcohol related crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend between 2012 and 2016.

The Union County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and municipal police departments will be patrolling for drunk drivers. Everyone who will be drinking is reminded to choose a designated driver.

First time DUI offenders can receive thousands of dollars in fines and court costs, jail time, and loss of driver's license for six months. Repeat offenders can receive up to $25,000 in fines, a felony conviction, and prison time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.