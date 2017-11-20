Crash in Wayne Co., IL due to 'driving while fatigued'

Two people went to the hospital after an early morning crash in Wayne County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the White County line at milepost 115.

Ethan Rose, 26, of Otwell, Indiana was behind the wheel when his car drifted off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder.

The car hit a ditch and flipped and came to rest on its top.

Investigators said Rose was driving while fatigued.

Rose and his passenger, Cassie Borden, 26, also of Otwell, Ind., were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

