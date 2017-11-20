This week in music: 1965 The Supremes

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories.

This morning we spin some records from 52 years ago.

This week in 1965 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had Frankie Valli and The 4 Season at number five with Let's Hang On!

At number four was Fontella Bass with Rescue Me. It was recorded at Chess Studios in Chicago and became the biggest hit of her career. Some musicians who would go on to fame in the 1970s took part in the session. Minnie Riperton provided background vocals and Maurice White and Louis Satterfield were on drums and bass. White and Satterfield would go on to form Earth Wind and Fire.

The Rolling Stones held down the number three spot with Get Off Of My Cloud. It was the band's follow up to I Can't Get No Satisfaction. It would go on to become the Stone second straight number one single in America.

Len Barry was at number two with 1-2-3. Barry and the other writers of the song were sued by Motown Records who claimed the song was a reworking of Ask Any Girl. That song was the B-side of the Supremes hit Baby Love. The songwriters of 1-2-3 denied the allegations but later agreed to pay Motown writers 15% of the songs royalties.

And speaking of The Supremes, they had the number one record in the land on this week in '65. I Hear a Symphony was the group's sixth chart topping single staying in the top spot for two weeks. Diana Ross later said this was one of her favorite songs to perform while she was a member of the Supremes.

