Why Southeast? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Why Southeast?

If you are looking to get or complete your degree from a fully accredited, four year institution, Southeast Missouri State University has a number of outstanding qualities that make us one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.

  • Southeast is distinguished for the intellectual challenge and range of learning opportunities offered.
  • Separating ourselves from many online programs, the same faculty that teach on campus teach our online courses.
  • Our online courses are developed to encourage one-on-one interaction between you, your classmates, and your instructor.
  • Over 120 online courses are offered each semester in business, communications, criminal justice, psychology, technology, and much more!
  • Southeast in considered one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.
  • Southeast is fully accredited by North Central Associal of Colleges and Schools.
  • The Donald L. Harrison College of Business is nationally accreditied by the AACSB International and is ranked among the top 20 percent of business programs in the nation.
  • Within the School of Polytechnic Studies, the Industrial Technology Program is accredited by the National Association of the Industrial Technology (NAIT).  Additionally, Southeast has been designated as a Missouri Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

Click here to visit the Southeast Online website.

Powered by Frankly