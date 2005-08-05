Why Southeast?

If you are looking to get or complete your degree from a fully accredited, four year institution, Southeast Missouri State University has a number of outstanding qualities that make us one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.
- Southeast is distinguished for the intellectual challenge and range of learning opportunities offered.
- Separating ourselves from many online programs, the same faculty that teach on campus teach our online courses.
- Our online courses are developed to encourage one-on-one interaction between you, your classmates, and your instructor.
- Over 120 online courses are offered each semester in business, communications, criminal justice, psychology, technology, and much more!
- Southeast in considered one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.
- Southeast is fully accredited by North Central Associal of Colleges and Schools.
- The Donald L. Harrison College of Business is nationally accreditied by the AACSB International and is ranked among the top 20 percent of business programs in the nation.
- Within the School of Polytechnic Studies, the Industrial Technology Program is accredited by the National Association of the Industrial Technology (NAIT). Additionally, Southeast has been designated as a Missouri Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.
Click here to visit the Southeast Online website.