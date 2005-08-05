Why Southeast?

If you are looking to get or complete your degree from a fully accredited, four year institution, Southeast Missouri State University has a number of outstanding qualities that make us one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.

Southeast is distinguished for the intellectual challenge and range of learning opportunities offered.

Separating ourselves from many online programs, the same faculty that teach on campus teach our online courses.

Our online courses are developed to encourage one-on-one interaction between you, your classmates, and your instructor.

Over 120 online courses are offered each semester in business, communications, criminal justice, psychology, technology, and much more!

Southeast in considered one of the best and most affordable universities in the Midwest.

Southeast is fully accredited by North Central Associal of Colleges and Schools.

The Donald L. Harrison College of Business is nationally accreditied by the AACSB International and is ranked among the top 20 percent of business programs in the nation.

Within the School of Polytechnic Studies, the Industrial Technology Program is accredited by the National Association of the Industrial Technology (NAIT). Additionally, Southeast has been designated as a Missouri Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

Click here to visit the Southeast Online website.