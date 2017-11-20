Interstate 57 ramp back open in Williamson Co., IL after crash

A southbound ramp on Interstate 57 is back open after an early morning crash.

According to Trooper Joey Watson with Illinois State Police, the crash happened at exit 59 in Johnston City around 4:16 a.m.

The ramp reopened to traffic around 6:00 a.m.

Watson said the driver, Kenneth Pierce, 47, of Hurricane Falls, Tennessee indicated a deer ran out in front of him and he swerved to miss it.

Pierce lost control and his truck went off the road and stopped across the exit ramp to Herrin Road.

The truck hit a large exit ramp which caused damage to the cab of the truck and the fuel tank to the trailer's refrigerator unit. A little bit of diesel fuel spilled.

No one got hurt.

