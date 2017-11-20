First alert: cool evening in the Heartland

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall fairly rapidly after sunset, through the 40s. At morning, lows will be in the middle 30s.



Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun as a front moves into the area. We are not expecting any rain from the clouds as the lower level is dry. Highs will reach the middle the to upper 50s.



Much cooler air looks to move into the area just in time for the busy travel day Wednesday.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday look cool and calm.

