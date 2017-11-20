Holiday stress: tips to help you cope

The holidays are upon us, and for some, that means a great deal of stress.

From family gatherings, to work parties, to picking out the perfect gifts, the last couple of months of the year are pretty hectic.

Fighting the stress of it all can be as simple as keeping your daily routine.

"If you're a person who exercises, then you should exercise at your normal pace. Some people read to help them reduce stress. Some people do yoga. So, it's whatever works for you," said Family Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Keyser.

The Centers for Disease Control also recommends eating a healthy, well-balanced diet along with avoiding things like drugs and alcohol. And don't forget to rest!

It's also important to remember that this time of year can be tough on those who don't have their families close by either because they live too far away or they've passed on.

Keyser said it's important to check in with your loved ones from time to time.

"In a lot of studies, we read these days it talks about how people who have had a loved one die in their family. It's very important that you spend a lot of time with your family or with that family because, a lot of time, it's a way for them to cope," she said.

If shopping and buying gifts brings you stress, experts at the Mayo Clinic said it is crucial that you stick to a budget to ensure that you don't pile on unneeded stress come January.

Keyser also recommends having a plan in mind for the holidays to help keep you organized and on task. She suggests things like writing out your Thanksgiving dinner menu and maybe a list of who you expect will be at the meal so you can plan accordingly.

