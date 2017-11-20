5 things to know Nov. 20

Good morning! It's Monday, November 20, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It's a cold, frosty start to the work week as you're waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds from the south will take over today and we should have highs in the 50s by this afternoon. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be a dry week and we'll see lots of sun through the holiday weekend. Thanksgiving and Black Friday look cool and calm.

Making Headlines

Police in Kennett, MO search for armed, dangerous suspect: Johnny Lee “Shawn” Phillips, 39, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Sunday night. Investigators believe he shot a man in the chest.

Charles Manson dead: Charles Manson, notorious serial killer and cult leader, died Sunday night of natural causes. He was 83.

Investigators in Charleston, MO look for 3 persons of interest: Officials are looking for Jumonta Moore, Deon Willis and Deiontreil Winston in connection with a homicide investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call (573) 683-3737.

White House open to striking health provision from tax bill: The White House says it's willing to strike a health-care provision from Senate legislation to cut taxes and overhaul the tax code if the provision becomes an impediment to passing one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities.

