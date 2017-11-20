WANTED: Kennett police search for armed, dangerous shooting suspect

Investigators in Kennett, Missouri are asking for the public’s help finding a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Johnny Lee “Shawn” Phillips, 39, is known to frequent the Steele, Missouri, Gosnell and Blytheville, Arkansas areas, according to police.

If you see Phillips, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

Investigators said Phillips is suspected of shooting a man in the chest near the intersection of Washington and Walnut Streets.

He was charged with first-degree assault or attempted serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to court documents, while officers were talking to the victim, he told them he had been shot by Johnny L. Phillips, who had left the scene in the victim's white 2005 Ford truck with Missouri registration 3UZ646.

At the time of the incident, officers say witnesses told them the victim's truck went south on North Walnut Street.

The victim was taken to a Kennett hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital. He was identified as Kiszer V. Tiner, 41. His condition has not been released.

Phillips is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have information about Phillips’ whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement or the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.