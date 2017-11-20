IN CUSTODY: man wanted in connection with Kennett, MO shooting a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IN CUSTODY: man wanted in connection with Kennett, MO shooting arrested

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Johnny Phillips (Source: Dunklin County Jail/Missouri Vine Link) Johnny Phillips (Source: Dunklin County Jail/Missouri Vine Link)
Johnny Lee "Shawn" Phillips (Source: Kennett Police Department) Johnny Lee "Shawn" Phillips (Source: Kennett Police Department)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Kennett, Missouri is behind bars.

Johnny Lee “Shawn” Phillips, 39, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. He was taken into custody by deputies from the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Steele Police Department.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, an officer responded to the Deerfield Travel Center after someone called to report a stolen vehicle. The officer spotted the stolen vehicle and stopped the driver later identified as Phillips.

Investigators said Phillips is suspected of shooting a man in the chest near the intersection of Washington and Walnut Streets.

He was charged with first-degree assault or attempted serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to court documents, while officers were talking to the victim, he told them he had been shot by Johnny Phillips, who had left the scene in the victim's white 2005 Ford truck with Missouri registration 3UZ646.

At the time of the incident, officers say witnesses told them the victim's truck went south on North Walnut Street.

The victim was taken to a Kennett hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital. He was identified as Kiszer V. Tiner, 41. His condition has not been released.

Phillips is being held on $250,000 bond.

