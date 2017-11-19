Herrin, IL to hold hearing for proposed property tax increase

Kentucky State Police troopers and Commercial Enforcement Officers will patrol high traffic areas over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kentucky State Police troopers and Commercial Enforcement Officers will patrol high traffic areas over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Much cooler air looks to move into the area just in time for the busy travel day Wednesday.
Much cooler air looks to move into the area just in time for the busy travel day Wednesday.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may have information about a shooting investigation.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may have information about a shooting investigation.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, the fire was at a home that has been converted into apartments.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, the fire was at a home that has been converted into apartments.
Reported scams in McCracken County were reported to the sheriff's department.
Reported scams in McCracken County were reported to the sheriff's department.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
?A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.
?A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.
According to the coroner, the bodies are being transported to the medical examiner's office for examination. The 26-year-old and his 15-year-old brother reportedly drowned Sunday while fishing.
According to the coroner, the bodies are being transported to the medical examiner's office for examination. The 26-year-old and his 15-year-old brother reportedly drowned Sunday while fishing.
Emergency alerts from Texas Tech University say Texas Tech police have given the all-clear and students and staff are able to re-enter Talkington Hall and surrounding buildings.
Emergency alerts from Texas Tech University say Texas Tech police have given the all-clear and students and staff are able to re-enter Talkington Hall and surrounding buildings.