Herrin, IL to hold hearing for proposed property tax increase

A public hearing to approve a proposed property tax levy increase for the City of Herrin for 2017 will be held Monday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Any Person desiring to appear at the public hearing and present testimony to the taxing district may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 300 N. Park Avenue, Herrin, IL 62948 or call (618)942-3175.

The Corporate property taxes abated for 2016 were $2,533,890.00.

The proposed corporate property taxes to be levied for 2017 are $2,913,910.25. The amount of increase is $380,020.25. This represents a 15 percent increase over the previous tax year.

