Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Monster Energy Series season title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Monster Energy Series season title

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
(KFVS) -

Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Monster Energy Series season title on Sunday.

He held off Kyle Busch in the finale.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly