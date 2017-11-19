Veteran comes back to New Madrid to give turkeys to dozens of families

A former New Madrid, Missouri graduate returned to his hometown to give back to the community.

Ozell Graham searched his pockets and bought 75 turkeys from the Sikeston Walmart on Sunday morning on November 19.

"I wanted to come back and support the community that has supported me over the years," Graham said.

In all, Graham spent roughly $1,000 to for travel and food expenses, all to make sure to provide a little help giving 75 families a proper Thanksgiving meal.

"It feels great I just give back. To be in a position to give back," Graham said. "Mother Teresa said if you can't feed a hundred people, just feed one. And just to be able to come back and feed 75 people this year and a hundred families last year, it's amazing."

People lined up at the community center in New Madrid and were welcomed with a smile, a turkey and hugs from Graham.

"Whoever was in line, they got a turkey," Graham added. "It doesn't matter the color, the race, the background, everybody. Because everybody has supported me in one way or the other."

Graham graduated from New Madrid County Central in 1992 and served in the U.S. Army after that until 2000. He currently lives in Texas where he owns four barber shops called "The Fade Shop."

Last year Graham gave bought and handed out 100 turkeys for the community and plans to return next year as well.

