1 dead after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Ste. Genevieve

A man was killed in a crash in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 1 a.m. on Highway N South of Highway P.

Officials said a 2005 Buick Lesabre driven by 64-year-old Philip Oberle was traveling northbound on the roadway when he did not negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.

Oberle was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

