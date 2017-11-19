Report: Opioid deaths may top traffic fatalities in Missouri

Much cooler air looks to move into the area just in time for the busy travel day Wednesday.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may have information about a shooting investigation.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, the fire was at a home that has been converted into apartments.
Reported scams in McCracken County were reported to the sheriff's department.
A kindness wall overflowing with kind words form students and bullying information now hang in the hall at Kelly High School. These are just a few things the administration has done since the peaceful protest at the beginning of the month, but still some Kelly parents want to see more.
