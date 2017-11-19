First Alert: slightly warmer temps for this work week

Skies cleared out overnight Saturday after severe weather in the Heartland.

Quiet weather continues tonight as high pressure settles to our west.

The wind will switch to the south overnight and warm us into the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite a pair of cold fronts this week, we won't see much rain at all. Dry weather should last through Thanksgiving Day.

