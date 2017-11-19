ISP investigates non-injury two vehicle crash in Williamson Co., IL

A two-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois is under investigation according to the Illinois State Police.

Police said it happened northbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 44 at 11:26 a.m.

On November 19 a 61-year-old Jeffrey Stricklend of Brenham, Texas was driving a 2006 Maroon Chevrolet Malibu at the same time as Laura Clark, 55 of Barrington, Il who drove a 2017 Grey Chevrolet Silverado pick up livestock trailer.

Stricklend was traveling northbound on I-57 at the merge with I-24 westbound. Clark was entering onto I-57 northbound from I-24 westbound.

Stricklend told police he was forced out of his lane of traffic onto the shoulder by another vehicle and reacted by jerking his car back onto the roadway .

This resulted in Stricklend colliding with Clark.

Stricklend's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The ISP was assisted by the Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue and Vernells Towing. The crash is currently under investigation.

