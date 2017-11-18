Father, daughter killed after tree falls on mobile home in Union County, IL

Much cooler air looks to move into the area just in time for the busy travel day Wednesday.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may have information about a shooting investigation.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, the fire was at a home that has been converted into apartments.
Reported scams in McCracken County were reported to the sheriff's department.
A kindness wall overflowing with kind words form students and bullying information now hang in the hall at Kelly High School. These are just a few things the administration has done since the peaceful protest at the beginning of the month, but still some Kelly parents want to see more.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.
A Shreveport man was among three people killed when an air ambulance went down in eastern Arkansas, according to his family.
A woman who was found shot to death in St. Claude Sunday night was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing but then found safe hours later, according to police.
?A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.
Emergency alerts from Texas Tech University say Texas Tech police have given the all-clear and students and staff are able to re-enter Talkington Hall and surrounding buildings.
Schools have always been on the front lines in the battle against hunger.
There is a way to see everything Google’s stored about you.
