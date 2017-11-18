Father, daughter killed after tree falls on mobile home in Union County, IL

Two people are dead in Union County Illinois after a tree fell on their mobile home Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to Union County Coroner Phil Hileman, a gust of wind brought the tree down just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

"The tree looked healthy," Hileman said. "It might have had some rotted area under the tree but looked healthy overall. It just failed to the high winds."

According to Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Jared Newman, 32, and his daughter, Echo, 1, were killed. Both were in the master bedroom of the home.

Newman's wife and their son were also inside when the tree fell. Their son was in another bedroom. He was trapped underneath the limbs and has minor injuries.

"It's just one of those freak and tragic accidents," Hileman added. "There's just no explanation."

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro.

