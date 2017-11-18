2 killed after tree falls on trailer in Union County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 killed after tree falls on trailer in Union County, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are dead in Union County, Illinois.

The Emergency Management Agency Director Dana Pearson said a tree fell on a trailer in the area and killed two people.

Further information has not been released.

We will keep you updated on this developing story. 

