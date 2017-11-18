SEMO Football ends the season with a victory over Murray State

Saturday, November 18 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-19 03:16:16 GMT
The SIU Basketball team won it's home opener 69-64 over Illinois-Springfield Saturday night in Carbondale. Aaron Cook led the way for the Salukis with 20 points. Southern Illinois is now 2-0. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
Saturday, November 18 2017 9:04 PM EST2017-11-19 02:04:57 GMT
The Murray State basketball team defeated Wright State Saturday night on the road 80-61. Terrell Miller led the Racers with 21 points and Jonathan Stark added 16 in the win. With the victory, Murray State improved to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
Saturday, November 18 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-18 23:05:33 GMT
The Southeast Missouri State football team defeated Murray State 21-10 Saturday at Houck Stadium. With the win, SEMO ends 2017 with a 3-8 overall mark and a 3-5 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
Saturday, November 18 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-11-18 22:29:24 GMT
The Anna-Jonesboro football team lost to Pleasant Plains 41-2 in the Class 3A Semifinal on the road Saturday. The loss was the first for the Wildcats and coach Brett Detering all season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
