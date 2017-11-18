SEMO Football ends the season with a victory over Murray State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Football ends the season with a victory over Murray State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Southeast Missouri State football team defeated Murray State 21-10 Saturday at Houck Stadium.

With the win, SEMO ends 2017 with a 3-8 overall mark and a 3-5 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SIU Basketball wins home opener

    SIU Basketball wins home opener

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-19 03:16:16 GMT
    The SIU Basketball team won it's home opener 69-64 over Illinois-Springfield Saturday night in Carbondale. Aaron Cook led the way for the Salukis with 20 points. Southern Illinois is now 2-0. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
    The SIU Basketball team won it's home opener 69-64 over Illinois-Springfield Saturday night in Carbondale. Aaron Cook led the way for the Salukis with 20 points. Southern Illinois is now 2-0. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Murray State basketball defeats Wright State

    Murray State basketball defeats Wright State

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:04 PM EST2017-11-19 02:04:57 GMT
    The Murray State basketball team defeated Wright State Saturday night on the road 80-61. Terrell Miller led the Racers with 21 points and Jonathan Stark added 16 in the win. With the victory, Murray State improved to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
    The Murray State basketball team defeated Wright State Saturday night on the road 80-61. Terrell Miller led the Racers with 21 points and Jonathan Stark added 16 in the win. With the victory, Murray State improved to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Chubb, Michel lead No. 7 Georgia to 42-13 win over Kentucky

    Chubb, Michel lead No. 7 Georgia to 42-13 win over Kentucky

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:06 PM EST2017-11-19 00:06:35 GMT

    Nick Chubb and Sony Michel led a dominant running game and No. 7 Georgia bounced back from its first loss of the season, wearing down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory Saturday.

    Nick Chubb and Sony Michel led a dominant running game and No. 7 Georgia bounced back from its first loss of the season, wearing down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly