Thousands expected at the 47th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 47th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza.

Director Sara Moore said they estimate 14,000 people will come by.

The event is at the Osage and Show Me Centers in Cape Girardeau on Saturday and Sunday November 18 and 19.

On Saturday the event is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Over 300 high-quality crafters and artisans will attend, including many of the finest from across the Midwest. Their booths contain beautiful handmade items perfect for holiday gift-giving and decorating!

Each booth must sell only handmade items and must pass an inspection to participate in the Extravaganza. Judges will also name one booth from each location "Best of Show" for the 2017 fair, the recipients of which will receive free booth rental in 2018!

Admission for the event is $5 for a wristband that is good for both days.

