SIU Football falls to Western Illinois in season finale

The SIU Basketball team won it's home opener 69-64 over Illinois-Springfield Saturday night in Carbondale. Aaron Cook led the way for the Salukis with 20 points. Southern Illinois is now 2-0. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

