Boy Scouts of America collects tens of thousands of items in Southeast Missouri

Boy Scouts of America District Executive of the Shawnee District Ashley Duerst said the scouts went out to collect a total of 40,841 items during their latest food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18.

They went door to door and collected blue bags full of canned goods they hung on doors from last Saturday. The scouts, leaders and volunteers then delivered them to various d rop off locations where they were sorted into boxes.

The items will then will be taken to food pantries within local churches and organizations.

The Shawnee District consists of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, N. Scott and N. Stoddard Counties.

