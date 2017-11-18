Heavy wind knocks mobile home off foundation, traps DuQuoin resident inside

Emergency Management officials in Perry County said heavy winds caused a resident to be trapped in her mobile home in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Officials said the resident was shaken but uninjured and assisted by the Du Quoin Fire and Police Departments.

An official with the Du Quoin Fire Department said the mobile home incident is at 560 Smith Avenue. Heavy winds caused the trailer to get knocked off the foundation. The resident was not hurt and has since been relocated.

Witnesses reportedly heard what was described as a freight train and saw debris on the North East side of town. City crews and Ameren are currently restoring downed power lines and removing debris from the roads.

The trailer isn't expected to be salvageable.

There were several trees and power lines down in the northeast part of town, but as of now, everything's either cleaned up or in the process of getting cleaned up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.