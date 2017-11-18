Murray State falls to Austin Peay in OVC Volleyball final - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State falls to Austin Peay in OVC Volleyball final

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Murray State Volleyball team lost in five sets to Austin Peay in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The win marked the first OVC Title for the Governors since 2010.

Austin Peay will find out who it's opponent will be in the NCAA Tournament next Sunday November 26.

  • SIU Basketball wins home opener

    The SIU Basketball team won it's home opener 69-64 over Illinois-Springfield Saturday night in Carbondale. Aaron Cook led the way for the Salukis with 20 points. Southern Illinois is now 2-0. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
  • Murray State basketball defeats Wright State

    The Murray State basketball team defeated Wright State Saturday night on the road 80-61. Terrell Miller led the Racers with 21 points and Jonathan Stark added 16 in the win. With the victory, Murray State improved to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
  • Chubb, Michel lead No. 7 Georgia to 42-13 win over Kentucky

    Nick Chubb and Sony Michel led a dominant running game and No. 7 Georgia bounced back from its first loss of the season, wearing down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory Saturday.

