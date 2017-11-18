Power line down in Williamson County, IL

Saturday's storms have caused power outages in the Heartland due to high winds.
The Emergency Management Agency Director Dana Pearson said a tree fell on a trailer in the area and killed two people.
The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.
Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Cape Girardeau County.
A Marion, Illinois woman received the Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday, Nov. 18 for her role in WWII as a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
