Power line down in Williamson County, IL

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, there is a power line down in Marion.

The power line is blocking E. Ellis Road, just west of Route 166.

The road is closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

