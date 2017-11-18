I-55 northbound and southbound open after crashes in Cape Girardeau

Interstate 55 is open in both the north and southbound lanes after the Cape Girardeau Police Department reported two multi-vehicle crashes.

One crash was in the southbound lane and the other in the northbound lane.

Both crashes were at the mile marker 93.

Traffic was being diverted at the 93 exit.

Delays are expected.

