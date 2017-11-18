Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year.

This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class.

Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

Kelley will be honored at the Rend Lake College Foundation Annual Dinner on Dec. 8 at the Mt. Vernon Hotel & Event Center.

The dinner is open to the public. Tickets cost $40 per person or $400 for a table of 10. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by Nov. 27 by calling (618) 437-5321, Ext. 1324, or e-mail foundation@rlc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.