Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

Saturday's storms have caused power outages in the Heartland due to high winds.
Saturday's storms have caused power outages in the Heartland due to high winds.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 47th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 47th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza.
Boy Scouts of America District Executive of the Shawnee District Ashley Duerst said the scouts went out to collect a total of 40,841 items during their latest food drive on Saturday.
Boy Scouts of America District Executive of the Shawnee District Ashley Duerst said the scouts went out to collect a total of 40,841 items during their latest food drive on Saturday.
Emergency Management officials in Perry County said heavy winds caused a resident to be trapped in her mobile home in DuQuoin, Illinois.
Emergency Management officials in Perry County said heavy winds caused a resident to be trapped in her mobile home in DuQuoin, Illinois.
The Valle Catholic Football team defeated Lockwood 41-27 Saturday at home in the Class 1 State Semifinal.
The Valle Catholic Football team defeated Lockwood 41-27 Saturday at home in the Class 1 State Semifinal.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.
The first body found in Macon County woods have been identified as Atlanta-based rapper, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
The first body found in Macon County woods have been identified as Atlanta-based rapper, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.