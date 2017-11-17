SEMO Electric prepares for high speed wind - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Electric prepares for high speed wind

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

With the high-speed winds coming into the area this weekend, power companies have made plans in case of power outages. 

SEMO Electric Cooperative said it's a real possibility that there will be power outages if the winds get up into the 50 or higher. SEMO Electric said that they make sure their lines are in good condition at all times but especially before a weather event. The problem isn't usually with the lines or the poles but debris being blown into them.

If any trees get either blown or drop on the wires that can cause outages where repairs need to be made immediately. Marty Vineyard is an operations manager for SEMO Electric and this weekend he'll be making sure things are running smoothly.

"They're built as well as we can build them and maintained as well as we can maintain them," said Vineyard. "Regrettably, there's nothing we can do and when these event's come through we just have resources made available to repair the problems."

Vineyard said he looks at other companies out west and if he starts to see them having problems then he calls in a crew or two to be on standby at the facility so the repair process is a whole lot quicker.

