Drive slow in the rain to avoid hydroplaning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drive slow in the rain to avoid hydroplaning

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Driving in the rain can be scary but in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, drivers deal with standing water too.

Stan Polivick with the Public Works Department says it's only a problem when there is a heavy downpour.

"the water runs off the ground and down to the bottom of the hill faster than it can run off the street. so it takes a few minutes for those low areas to clear out,” said Polivick.

He said most of the time, once the rain stops the water is gone in a few minutes.

"We'll get calls that the streets are flooded, and we'll get our barricades and head out there and block it so traffic doesn't try to drive through it,” Polivick said. “typically, by the time we get there the water is already cleared and not a problem."

Standing water brings on concerns of hydroplaning,  but Polivick says drivers shouldn't be going fast enough to hydroplane.
 
“You typically need to be doing 50-miles-per-hour or more to get into a hydroplaning situation and there aren't many streets in town where you should be driving that fast and when it's raining hard you shouldn't be driving that fast."

Polivick said they are encouraging drivers to leave a little extra time to get places when it's raining,  so they can slow down and avoid high water.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly