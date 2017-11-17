Drive slow in the rain to avoid hydroplaning

Driving in the rain can be scary but in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, drivers deal with standing water too.



Stan Polivick with the Public Works Department says it's only a problem when there is a heavy downpour.



"the water runs off the ground and down to the bottom of the hill faster than it can run off the street. so it takes a few minutes for those low areas to clear out,” said Polivick.



He said most of the time, once the rain stops the water is gone in a few minutes.



"We'll get calls that the streets are flooded, and we'll get our barricades and head out there and block it so traffic doesn't try to drive through it,” Polivick said. “typically, by the time we get there the water is already cleared and not a problem."

Standing water brings on concerns of hydroplaning, but Polivick says drivers shouldn't be going fast enough to hydroplane.



“You typically need to be doing 50-miles-per-hour or more to get into a hydroplaning situation and there aren't many streets in town where you should be driving that fast and when it's raining hard you shouldn't be driving that fast."



Polivick said they are encouraging drivers to leave a little extra time to get places when it's raining, so they can slow down and avoid high water.

