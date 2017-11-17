Silva, MO woman dead after MO 72 crash near Millersville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Silva, MO woman dead after MO 72 crash near Millersville

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MILLERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Sgt. Clark Parrott said Troop E officers were at the scene of a crash on MO 72 near Cape Girardeau County Road 350 on Friday, November 17.

The crash report said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was driven by 29-year-old Corey Gill of Sedgewickville, Missouri.

Gill was driving on MO 72 when he went to pass another vehicle, came back into the driving lane, lost control and traveled into oncoming traffic.

He was struck by a 2014 Kia Soul driven by 28-year-old Tiffany Raines of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Gill had two passengers in the vehicle with him, 22-year-old Anna Kisner and 16-year-old Dean Kisner.

Raines suffered only moderate injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Anna was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner David Taylor. Reportedly she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Gill and Deacon Kisner both suffered serious injuries and were transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

The crash happened around 7 p.m.

Traffic on MO 72 was completely blocked for an extended period of time near Millersville, Missouri.

