Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

Sgt. Clark Parrott said Troop E officers were at the scene of a crash on MO 72 near Cape Girardeau County Road 350 on Nov. 17.

Sgt. Parrott confirms one person died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim's relatives have been notified.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

Traffic on MO 72 was completely blocked for an extended period of time near Millersville, Missouri.

Traffic had been diverted onto County Road 349.

