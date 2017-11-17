Police seek three persons of interest in connection with Charleston, MO homicide

Three persons of interest are wanted in connection with a homicide in Charleston, Missouri according to the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

Officials are looking for Jumonta Moore, Deon Willis and Deiontreil Winston. If you have any information you are asked to call (573) 683-3737.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, on November 17, at 5:30 p.m., Charleston DPS received a report of gunshots on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

While officers were on scene, additional calls came in about a vehicle crash and a person shot near the intersection of Cleveland and Finney Streets.

Officers found a wrecked vehicle with a male in the driver's seat.

According to the release, 22-year-old Cournelyous Stevenson, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 20, in Farmington, MO.

Charleston DPS is being assisted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the MO State Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and ATF.

