Cape Girardeau man dead after Charleston, MO homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri, according to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes.

On November 17, at 5:30 p.m., Charleston Department of Public Safety received a report of gunshots on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

While officers were on scene, additional calls came in about a vehicle crash and a person shot near the intersection of Cleveland and Finney Streets.

Officers found a wrecked vehicle with a male in the driver's seat.

According to the release, 22-year-old Cournelyous Stevenson, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 20, in Farmington, MO.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

Charleston DPS is being assisted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the MO State Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and ATF.

