2 suspects charged with murder after deadly shooting in Charleston, MO

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Charleston, Missouri according to the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

After an investigation, Charleston DPS and the MO State Highway Patrol arrested Deiontreil Winston, 22, and Deon Willis, 19, both of Charleston, on November 22.

Both men are charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Both are being held without bond.

Officials were looking for Willis, Winston and two other persons of interest. The two other people have since been cleared of involvement.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, on November 17, at 5:30 p.m., Charleston DPS received a report of gunshots on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

While officers were on scene, additional calls came in about a vehicle crash and a person shot near the intersection of Cleveland and Finney Streets.

Officers found a wrecked vehicle with a male in the driver's seat.

According to the release, 22-year-old Cournelyous Stevenson, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy took place on Monday, November 20, in Farmington, MO.

Charleston DPS was assisted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, the MO State Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and ATF.

