Value of shopping local for Black Friday deals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Value of shopping local for Black Friday deals

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

One of the busiest shopping days is just one week away and those Black Friday deals are everywhere. There are savings from big box stores to even the locally-owned businesses in your backyard. 

In preparation for Christmas gifts, everyone loves a good deal, even shopper Donna Dailey.

"I watch them sale bills constantly," Dailey said. "I have to know what I can get the best because I'm on a fixed income so  you have to know where every dollar and every penny is going."

George Scheffer, owner of a local business in Carbondale, says he's gearing up too.

"Everybody is going to be basically at the same price," Scheffer said. "It is what value you're going to put on it going for Black Friday to do that and what type of services you're going to do. In appliances, everybody will be selling exactly at the same price."

When comparing the big box store deals to locally-owned businesses deals, Scheffer is right. For each different model, the prices were the same. 

"The manufacturers have already dictated on what that price can be," Scheffer said. "They've locked us in. They've locked the big boxes in. They locked us in at the price we are going to sell.  We know that we are going to be there."

So, how do you chose which store to buy from? Dailey says she goes for the added value. 

"Which one had the best warranty would get it and the best service, to take care of it after," Dailey said. "That's very important to me because I can't fix it"

Scheffer explains his logic about shoppers store preference. 

"The number one reason someone doesn't go back to a store, is  not over price, but one it's how you were treated," he said. "Look at someone that you think cares, look at someone that you think will treat you the right way."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly