KY quarterfinal state playoff games

Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

The SEMO Women's basketball team defeated Saint Francis University 82-50 Friday in the Preseason WNIT. Tesia Thompson and Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 18 points each. With the victory the Southeast improved to 2-1 on the season.

The SEMO Women's basketball team defeated Saint Francis University 82-50 Friday in the Preseason WNIT. Tesia Thompson and Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 18 points each. With the victory the Southeast improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Murray State University Volleyball team defeated Eastern Illinois 3-1 Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Semifinals. With the win, the Racers advance to the title game where they will play the winner of top seeded Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky. The Championship game is set for Noon Saturday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.