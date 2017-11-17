KY quarterfinal state playoff games

Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.
The SEMO Women's basketball team defeated Saint Francis University 82-50 Friday in the Preseason WNIT. Tesia Thompson and Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 18 points each. With the victory the Southeast improved to 2-1 on the season.
Antonius Cleveland has signed with the NBA Dallas Mavericks, according to Southeast Missouri State University.
