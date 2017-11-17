KY quarterfinal state playoff games - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY quarterfinal state playoff games

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Several Kentucky Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17.

Class 2A:
Mayfield: 40 - F
Owensboro Catholic:7

1A:
Crittenden County: 8
Campbellsville: 44 - F

Class 3A:
Caldwell County 6
Elizabethtown: 52 - F

