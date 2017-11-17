Murphysboro, IL woman starts "Ben Boxes" to honor husband's memory

Ben Arbeiter was a good man who always went out of his way to help others. He was a good farmer, a great husband and a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He passed away in a tractor accident in August.

To honor his memory, his wife, Holly, started collecting goodies to send overseas to other Marines currently serving our country. Holly said she's trying to collect anything to make their day a little better and remind them of home.

"No goal really, just hope it keeps progressing. It doesn't matter what unit, it doesn't matter who it goes to, just as long as it gets to our troops overseas," Holly said.

Many people in Murphysboro were friends of Ben's and always looked out for his family. At Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, where Ben and Holly got married, they have taken it upon themselves to start collecting enough goods to send a box on behalf of each of the 81 children who attend.

"It's a good reminder and even though most of those people will not know Ben or our kids, they'll know people are here praying for them and care about them," said Pastor Joe Hoem.

Holly said many organizations and community members have reached out to help with Ben's Boxes.

If you would like to drop off goods to put in the boxes, you can take them to the VFW in Murphysboro or to Immanuel Lutheran.

