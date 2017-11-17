Murphysboro, IL woman starts "Ben Boxes" to honor husband's memo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL woman starts "Ben Boxes" to honor husband's memory

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
David Arbeiter (Source: Pettett Funeral Home) David Arbeiter (Source: Pettett Funeral Home)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Ben Arbeiter was a good man who always went out of his way to help others. He was a good farmer, a great husband and a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He passed away in a tractor accident in August.

To honor his memory, his wife, Holly, started collecting goodies to send overseas to other Marines currently serving our country. Holly said she's trying to collect anything to make their day a little better and remind them of home. 

"No goal really, just hope it keeps progressing. It doesn't matter what unit, it doesn't matter who it goes to, just as long as it gets to our troops overseas," Holly said.

Many people in Murphysboro were friends of Ben's and always looked out for his family. At Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, where Ben and Holly got married, they have taken it upon themselves to start collecting enough goods to send a box on behalf of each of the 81 children who attend. 

"It's a good reminder and even though most of those people will not know Ben or our kids, they'll know people are here praying for them and care about them," said Pastor Joe Hoem. 

Holly said many organizations and community members have reached out to help with Ben's Boxes. 

If you would like to drop off goods to put in the boxes, you can take them to the VFW in Murphysboro or to Immanuel Lutheran. 

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

