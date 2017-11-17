Murray State Volleyball defeats Eastern Illinois to advance to O - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State Volleyball defeats Eastern Illinois to advance to OVC Title game

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Murray State University Volleyball team defeated Eastern Illinois 3-1 Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Semifinals.

With the win, the Racers advance to the title game where they will play the winner of top seeded Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.

The Championship game is set for Noon Saturday.

