GOLDEN ALERT: Marshall Co., KY man possibly headed to MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
HICKORY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. David H. Largent has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 2. 

KSP was notified on Nov. 17 about the missing Marshall County, Kentucky man.

A preliminary investigation has shown it is possible Largent’s destination was Joplin, Missouri, according to Sr. Trooper Jody Cash.

The man is described as a white 38-year-old male, 5'11" and 150 pounds and long brown hair.

Largent could driving a green 2001 Chevrolet S-10, with Kentucky registration of 317-FXM.

The investigation is continuing by state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Hickory at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

