Golden Alert canceled, Marshall Co., KY man reunited with family

A Golden Alert issued on November 17 was canceled on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a Marshall County, Kentucky man was reunited with his family.

According to Kentucky State Police, David H. Largent was found unharmed by troopers in the Post 16 (Henderson) area at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

KSP was notified Largent was missing on Nov. 17.

