Pringles launches first-ever Thanksgiving themed flavors

An entire Thanksgiving meal....made of Pringles.

Kellogg Company introduced eight new flavors this holiday season with a turkey day "dinner."

This limited-edition feast contains a tray of chips in these Thanksgiving-themed flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie.

The tasty possibilities are endless.

Stack the turkey, stuffing and mashed potato-flavored chips for a "leftover sandwich." How about the cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and mashed potato flavors stacked to make something called "The Holiday Sweater." If either of those doesn't work maybe "The Touchdown" will. This combines the flavors of green bean casserole, mac & cheese and creamed corn.

The bad news? According to Kellogg Company, this is a pilot taste test with limited availability. It's not available for retail sale this season, but who knows about the future.

