Pringles launches first-ever Thanksgiving themed flavors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pringles launches first-ever Thanksgiving themed flavors

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Kellogg's Company) (Source: Kellogg's Company)
(Source: Kellogg's Company) (Source: Kellogg's Company)
(Source: Kellogg's Company) (Source: Kellogg's Company)
(KFVS) -

An entire Thanksgiving meal....made of Pringles.

Kellogg Company introduced eight new flavors this holiday season with a turkey day "dinner."

This limited-edition feast contains a tray of chips in these Thanksgiving-themed flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie.

The tasty possibilities are endless.

Stack the turkey, stuffing and mashed potato-flavored chips for a "leftover sandwich." How about the cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and mashed potato flavors stacked to make something called "The Holiday Sweater." If either of those doesn't work maybe "The Touchdown" will. This combines the flavors of green bean casserole, mac & cheese and creamed corn.

The bad news? According to Kellogg Company, this is a pilot taste test with limited availability. It's not available for retail sale this season, but who knows about the future.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly