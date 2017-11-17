Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

Do your kids love to draw and tell stories?

Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

The kit comes with everything you need to create your own book, even the postage to send it back.

Ms. Massey's first grade class at East Elementary in Jackson wrote about their class field trip.

Once they were done we sent off to Crayola for printing.

We got the book back after almost a month and the kids loved seeing their book professionally printed and bound.

We got the book for about 20 dollars on Amazon, but we've also seen it at stores that sell Crayola products.

