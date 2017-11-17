Southeast Missouri's first bicycle and pedestrian plan

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization has released a draft of the Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for the City of Cape Girardeau.

The SEMPO Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is the first plan in Southeast Missouri specifically focused on a coordinated plan of non-motorized transportation systems, like bicycles, trails and sidewalks.

The plan is available for public viewing on the SEMPO website.

You can also stop by the Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence Street to see the plan.

