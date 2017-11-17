KY substance abuse line to connect people to resources

Beginning Dec. 1, those Kentuckians struggling with a substance use disorder can call to speak with a specialist about treatment options.

The substance abuse call center that will connect people across the state with drug treatment, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today.

The specialist will conduct a brief screening assessment in order to connect callers with the most relevant treatment services as quickly as possible.

“This epidemic is gripping people in every corner of our state and every part of our society,” said Gov. Bevin. “If people don’t know about the ability to get help, then help is not going to be given to people. This phone number will connect callers to a live person who understands this exact issue and will link them to community resources that can help.”

The new KY Help Call Center will provide referrals across the state to both public and private treatment providers.

Options include everything from medication-assisted treatment to faith-based care, and the live specialist will help callers work through all the variables, such as location and cost.

UNITE is staffing the KY Help Call Center with specialists in Prestonsburg, Ky., and the Kentucky Justice Cabinet is funding it through anti-drug appropriations in the current budget.

Callers can speak to a specialist 1-833-8KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday. During non-business hours, callers may leave a message and the call center staff will get back in touch with them.

More information is available at DontLetThemDie.com and OperationUNITE.org.

