Baptist Health Paducah employees donate $200K to community

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Baptist Health Paducah recently finished its annual Employee Caring Campaign, which allows employees the opportunity to give to local charitable causes.

441 employees committed to give $203,490 to support the community.

The hospital led the Baptist Health system in contributions, which totaled more than $717,000 statewide.

The Paducah campaign raised money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, the Paducah-McCracken County United Way, Easter Seals West Kentucky, the employee C.A.R.E. Fund and Baptist Health Foundation Paducah.

“Donations we receive from our employees mean so much because no one knows the needs of our patients more than our own Baptist Health family,” said Lora Croley, director of Philanthropy. “Their generosity to the Foundation and all the charities represented once again shows the loving and giving nature of our employees.”

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

