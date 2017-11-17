Illinois deer hunting season begins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Illinois deer hunting season begins

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

Deer hunting season is underway in the state of Illinois.

This weekend, November 17 to 19, begins the first firearm deer season.

Thousands of hunters will be decked in camo hunting for the perfect prize buck.

2017 Illinois deer hunting season dates:

First Firearm Deer Season - November 17 to November 19

Second Firearm Deer Season - November 30 to December 3

First Muzzleloader Deer Season - November 30 to December 3

Second Muzzleloader Deer Season - December 8 to December 10

First Late-Winter/CWD Deer Season - December 28 to December 31

Archery Deer Season - October 1 to January 14

Second Late Winter CWD Deer Season - January 12 to January 14

For more information, you can check out the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Bob Kelly named Rend Lake College Foundation Alumnus of the Year

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:25 AM EST2017-11-18 09:25:24 GMT
    Source: Rend Lake CollegeSource: Rend Lake College

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

    The Rend Lake College (RLC) Foundation Alumnus of the Year awarded former RLC Communications Director Bob Kelley as 2017 Alumnus of the Year. This is RLC's 50th anniversary, making Kelley's winning special because he was a member of the first-ever RLC freshman class. Following his time at RLC, Kelley transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in journalism, followed by a career in newspaper writing and then back to RLC.

  • KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    KY quarterfinal state playoff games

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-11-18 04:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

    Several Heartland teams are playing in state playoff games on Friday, Nov. 17. In Class 2A, Mayfield is taking on Owensboro Catholic.

  • Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Route 72 near Millersville, MO open after deadly crash

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-18 03:53:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. The roadway is now open to traffic.

    •   
Powered by Frankly