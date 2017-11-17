Heath High School memorial service on Dec. 1

A memorial service will be held at the Heath Middle School gymnasium on Dec. 1.

The service begins at 9 a.m. The service will be held to remember the lives changed at Heath High School on Dec. 1, 1997.

A shooter opened fire at Heath High School in Paducah 20 years ago as a group of students ended their prayer circle.

Three students were killed, five were injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.