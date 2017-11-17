Gov. Greitens takes action to protect vulnerable children

Governor Greitens appointed 27 individuals to serve on board that works to protect children across the state.

The boards, including, the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Boards, Children's Trust Fund Board, Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board serve the state of Missouri.

In January 2017, all 14 members of Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board were serving on expired terms.

Chief Wes Blair of the Cape Girardeau Police Department serves on the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board.

4 of the 6 Child Abuse and Neglect Review Boards couldn't hear cases because they didn't have the required number of members to meet.

Governor Greitens released the following statement:

“If you're a kid under Missouri's protection, you should be protected. If you’re a child who’s been abused, you should know that you're safe and that your abusers have been brought to justice. If you're in foster care, you should know that good people are watching out for you. These children are our responsibility. And we need to take that work seriously and do it well. That hasn't always been the case. There are boards in Missouri that help children who have been abused and help foster kids. In the past, spots on these boards have gone vacant. Terms have expired. And no one has been appointed to replace them. That's a big problem. When these boards don't have members, they can't meet. Here's one example: When we took office, four of the six Child Abuse and Neglect Review Boards couldn’t do their work because they didn't have enough members. That meant they couldn't protect our kids. Our children and families deserve better than that. So today, we're doing something about it. We’re appointing 27 members to three boards so they can get to work. Twenty-seven volunteers signed up for the Children’s Trust Fund Board, the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Boards. We're proud of them, and we're excited for them to get to work. We told you we were going to get things done. We told you we were going to fight for the most vulnerable people in our state. And that's exactly what we're doing.”

The Governor and First Lady have worked together to support Missouri's kids who are vulnerable.

